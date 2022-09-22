Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney returns to practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Thursday as they continue preparations for a Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Brian Daboll says edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are both making strides and indicated they are likely to play on Monday night. Both players have seen an uptick in practice reps.

Ojulari declared himself good to go.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who sat out of practice on Wednesday, returned on a limited basis.

Daboll also wouldn’t officially rule defensive lineman Leonard Williams out for the team’s Monday night game, although it remains unlikely that he’ll play.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Justin Layne (concussion)

Limited participant: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OL Jon Feliciano (shin), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DB Dane Belton (clavicle)

Full participant: N/A

Related

8 Giants among modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees Giants' Andrew Thomas the NFL's highest-graded OT after two weeks Giants, Brian Daboll wants fans to create 'White Out' on Monday night

List

Giants-Cowboys: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire