Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay remain out

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday following a thrilling comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars up next, many anticipated the Giants would receive some positive injury-related news this week. After all, head coach Brian Daboll said following the Ravens game that the team had escaped without incurring any more serious injuries.

But the news wasn’t as positive as they had hoped.

Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay continue to sit out and both sound unlikely to play on Sunday. However, Daboll said Toney will not be placed on IR.

“He’s getting better,” the coach said of Toney.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Jon Feliciano, and linebacker Oshane Ximines were added to the injury report.

The Giants’ Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), DB Jason Pinnock (ankle), LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

Limited participant: OL Andrew Thomas (ankle), OL Jon Feliciano (groin), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder)

Full participant: N/A

