Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney limited with hamstring issue

The New York Giants were back on the practice field Thursday and a few things changed from the day prior.

Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who head coach Brian Daboll said did some team work on Wednesday, was again limited. The same held true for fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The status and participation of other injured Giants, including wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, remained the same. The good news came via cornerback Aaron Robinson, who is scheduled to be released from the hospital following an emergency appendectomy.

On the downside of things, wide receiver Kadarius Toney was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), OL Devery Hamilton (illness)

Limited participant: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OL Jon Feliciano (lower leg), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

Full participant: S Dane Belton (clavicle)

