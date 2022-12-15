Giants injury report: Jihad Ward, Richie James return to practice

The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Thursday and were hopeful that several injured players would see an uptick in participation.

After a rest day, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and safety Julian Love rejoined their teammates. Tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was limited on Wednesday, also expressed optimism that he’d be able to play on Sunday night.

Wide receiver Richie James Jr. and linebacker Jihad Ward made positive strides in concussion protocol.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe), DB Nick McCloud (illness)

Limited participant: DE Leonard Williams (neck), TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs), WR Richie James Jr. (concussion), LB Jihad Ward (concussion)

Full participant: LB Micah McFadden (neck/ankle), S Julian Love (rest), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest), LB Elerson Smith (Achilles)

