Giants injury report: Jihad Ward returns to practice, Leonard Williams sits

The New York Giants returned to the field on Thursday afternoon with “Fantastic Voyage” blaring over the loudspeakers in honor of rapper Coolio, who passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday.

A day removed from the team’s walkthrough, all eyes were on the likes of Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams and Aaron Robinson.

The bad news? Toney and Williams remain sidelined. The good news? Robinson was practicing and appears poised to make his return on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants’ Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

Limited participant: CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), DL Jihad Ward (knee)

Full participant: CB Justin Layne (concussion)

