Giants injury report: Jabrill Peppers not practicing

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday and were looking to get the awful taste from Week 3 out of their mouth. Unfortunately, some issues from that 36-9 shellacking courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers still lingered.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, who left Sunday’s loss with a low ankle sprain, was not able to participate in practice and that leaves his status for a Week 4 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams up in the air.

“He will not [practice today],” head coach Joe Judge said matter-of-factly.

In addition to the news that Peppers wouldn’t practice, Judge also said that inside linebacker David Mayo, who is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, would not be participating.

It’s possible the Giants wait another week to bring Mayo back, which means one more game with Devante Downs serving as a starter.

“He’s with the trainers. We still have a couple days to get it. I don’t anticipate seeing him practicing today,” Judge said.

The Giants’ full injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), CB Brandon Williams (groin)

Limited participation: DB Adrian Colbert (quad), DB Julian Love (knee/ankle)

Full participation: N/A

