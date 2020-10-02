Giants injury report: Jabrill Peppers out vs. Rams

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) missed practice again on Friday, which meant there was only one potential outcome for him in Week 4 — sitting.

That’s exactly what Peppers will do on Sunday as the Giants officially ruled the safety out against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Honestly, he’s the energy guy. He brings a lot of energy to the group, positivity, motor, things like that. Now you have to fill that void. Obviously, he’s an amazing player and we’d obviously love to have him play. But now it’s someone else’s time to take on that role and have that responsibility just to be that guy. That’s why you have second team or you have backup guys that can fill that role,” defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said on Thursday.

Who will fill Peppers’ role is also still up in the air.

While Big Dex says he will step up to bring the energy, the Giants still need someone to start at safety and that someone would normally be Julian Love. However, Love has been listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries and is likely to be a game-time decision.

Defensive back Adrian Colbert (quad), who missed a Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers and was limited in practice all week, did not receive a designation. He is expected to play.

