Giants injury report: Gary Brightwell returns to practice

The New York Giants were back on the field for their final open practice of the week on Thursday. The team will close their facilities to the media on Friday and Saturday in observance of the holiday.

Speaking of the holiday season, the Giants received a few gifts as they head into the long weekend. Safety J.R. Reed, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and linebacker Oshane Ximines were all removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookie running back Gary Brightwell (neck) also returned to practice after sitting out during Wednesday’s walkthrough.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DL Austin Johnson (foot), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps), RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

Full participant: N/A

List