Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger not practicing

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday and there was growing optimism regarding several of the team’s injured players.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay participated for the second straight day and appears poised to return against the Houston Texans. But the news wasn’t as positive for right tackle Evan Neal and tight end Daniel Bellinger, who both remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Richie James Jr. cleared concussion protocol and was back returning punts — and he was sleeveless this time.

“Probably the first thing he did wrong was wear sleeves, cotton sleeves,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said of James’ two fumbles in Week 8.

“It was kind of cool out, probably wasn’t the best decision and that’s probably on me more than anything else to tell him to take them off. The second is he just took a shot. Like, you’ve got to hang onto the ball. That’s just football. Good fundamentals, good technique, keep the ball, double in trouble. When you get in traffic, you’ve got to cover the ball up.”

The Giants’ Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee)

Limited participant: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (quad)

Full participant: WR Richie James Jr. (concussion)

