Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Oshane Ximines among 6 not practicing

The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Thursday but short one notable player: wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Prior to practice, the Giants dealt Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of 2023 NFL draft picks and then KT seemed to imply he had been healthy despite not practicing. It was a bizarre situation but one that at least came to a conclusion in East Rutherford.

Back at team facilities, little changed as far as injured players. The only notable difference was that one name disappeared from his seemingly permanent injured status.

The Giants’ Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee), OL Ben Bredeson (knee)

Limited participant: OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DB Jason Pinnock (foot), DL Leonard Williams (elbow)

Full participant: N/A

Related

Giants' Dexter Lawrence excited to play in Seattle, chase Geno Smith Daniel Jones credits Giants teammates for Player of the Week honors Giants' Matt Peart, Elerson Smith and Rodarius Williams return to practice

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire