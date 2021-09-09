Giants injury report: Evan Engram sits again, positive news for others

The New York Giants returned to the field on Thursday afternoon in preparation for a Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos and several injured players continued to trend in the right direction.

Prior to practice, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett announced the news everyone was waiting to hear: running back Saquon Barkley is finally 100 percent.

“[I have] a lot of confidence in him as a player. I think he’s done a great job to get himself back healthy and 100 percent,” Garrett told reporters.

There was also optimism surrounding rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who may take on a “significant role” this Sunday.

“Kadarius is earning everyone’s trust. He’s getting out here and he’s working,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said.

News was not nearly as positive for tight end Evan Engram (calf), who was again limited to work with trainers on the side. He is likely out against Denver.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: TE Evan Engram (calf)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), DB Josh Jackson (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Danny Shelton (neck), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

Full participant: N/A