Giants injury report: Darius Slayton remains limited

The New York Giants were back at it on Thursday, conducting their second full practice of the week in advance of a Sunday showdown with the Washington Football Team.

For the first time in several weeks, that included wide receiver Sterling Shepard (toe), who was working off to the side with trainers. However, he did not take part in any drills nor was he designated to return from injured reserve.

While Shepard is unlikely to play against Washington, it would appear he has a good chance to return in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to Shepard, linebacker David Mayo (knee) was also present and did a little work. Although he has not officially been designated to return, it would appear as if Mayo will eventually get the green light to play on Sunday.

In other positive injury-related news, wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot), who was limited on Wednesday, was on the field and appeared to be moving well and without issue. However, he was again listed as limited.

The Giants’ official injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: N/A

Limited participation: DT Dexter Lawrence (knee), WR Darius Slayton (foot), Kyler Fackrell (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle).

Full participation: N/A

