Giants injury report: Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard limited in practice

The New York Giants once again took the practice field on Thursday and there was hope for some clarity among injured players.

Quarterback Daniel Jones strapped on his helmet and participated in his second consecutive practice. Offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens was matter-of-fact in saying he expects Jones to be under center in Week 13.

Freddie Kitchens makes it seem as if Daniel Jones is starting at QB pic.twitter.com/0OKgzT2lcb — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 2, 2021

The news wasn’t nearly as positive for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was relegated to side work with trainers. His status for Sunday’s game in Miami is very much in doubt.

Things are uncertain for wide receiver Sterling Shepard as well. The veteran did limited on-field work — a step up from Wednesday — but likely needs to clear more hurdles before returning.

Finally, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson seemed somewhere in between working on the side and lingering on the field. Either way, his status does not appear promising.

Thursday’s full injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: LB Trent Harris (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad), WR John Ross (illness), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (neck), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

Full participant: N/A

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts