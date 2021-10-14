Giants injury report: Daniel Jones and 10 others limited, 3 DNP

The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Thursday and the good news is that quarterback Daniel Jones took another step forward in his return from a concussion.

Jones participated with a red jersey (non-contact) and appeared to be relatively healthy. Of course, concussions are fickle and the healing process is not linear.

Although practicing with non-contact indicates Jones has entered Phase 4 of his recovery, he will still need to be cleared by a third-party neurologist before getting a green light on Sunday.

The news was not nearly as positive for left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who appeared limited at best. Matt Peart took snaps at left tackle, while Nate Solder took the snaps at right tackle.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), CB Rodarius Williams (knee)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (concussion), OL Ben Bredeson (hand), S Nate Ebner (quad), LB Justin Hilliard (ankle), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), S Logan Ryan (hip), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), OL Matt Skura (knee), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OL Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Full participant: N/A

