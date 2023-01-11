Giants injury report: Azeez Ojulari returns to practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the wild-card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

There was some encouraging news with the injury report considering outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive tackle Leonard Williams returned to practice after missing last week.

In total, the Giants didn’t have any active players listed as non-participants during Wednesday’s practice, which is encouraging going into the playoff matchup.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: None

Limited participant: C Jon Feliciano (back), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Full participant: S Xavier McKinney (fingers)

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire