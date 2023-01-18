Giants injury report: Azeez Ojulari, Julian Love remain limited

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday as preparation continued ahead of a divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One day removed from a closed walkthrough, little changed in terms of player designations (Adoree’ Jackson returned). That likely means everyone listed has a chance to play on Saturday night barring an in-practice injury.

With Friday serving as a travel day, the Giants will wrap up their week of practices on Thursday.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: N/A

Limited participant: DB Landon Collins (ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), DB Julian Love (hamstring), DB Fabian Moreau (hip), LB Azeez Ojulari (quad)

Full participant: DB Jason Pinnock (abdomen), DB Adoree’ Jackson (back)

