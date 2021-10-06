Giants injury report: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams miss practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys and all eyes were on the receivers.

After missing last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, would Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) take a step toward returning?

Well… That’s debatable. Shepard was jogging and cutting during the portion of practice open to the media, while Slayton caught a few passes on the side.

The bad news came in the form of left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was reportedly walking with a limp and not participating.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below (projected due to practice being a walkthrough):

Did not participate: OT Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DB Nate Ebner (quad), WR Kenny Golladay (groin)

Full participant: WR C.J. Board (clavical)