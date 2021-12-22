Giants injury report: Andrew Thomas, five others limited in practice

The New York Giants did not have any positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and expect to get several players back later this week.

On the practice field, they were without offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who is nursing an ankle injury, and running back Gary Brightwell. The rookie was injured in Week 15.

Six other Giants, including left tackle Andrew Thomas, were limited.

Here’s a look at the Giants’ full (projected/walkthrough) injury report for Wednesday:

Did not participate: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DL Austin Johnson (foot), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps)

Full participant: N/A

