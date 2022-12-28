Giants injury report: Adoree’ Jackson returns to practice

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of a Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts and did so with relative health.

Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux was placed on injured reserve and safety Xavier McKinney (hand) remained sidelined, but cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and linebacker Azeez Ojulari did return on a limited basis.

“I think it’s straight,” Ojulari said after practice. “I think it’s solid. It’s getting better day by day. I think I’ll be straight (to play Sunday). I’m trying to. That’s the goal, to play.”

Meanwhile, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence was given a veteran rest day.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: NT Dexter Lawrence (rest)

Limited participant: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DE Leonard Williams (neck)

Full participant: N/A

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire