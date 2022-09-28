Giants injury report: Aaron Robinson ‘trending upward’

The New York Giants returned to the building on Wednesday following a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Given that they played on Monday night, the team held a walkthrough that was closed to the media.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Daboll said rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott would be added to the injury report. He also noted that several other players, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney, would continue to be managed.

The good news? Daboll noted cornerback Aaron Robinson was “trending up.”

The Giants’ (projected) Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Sterling Shepard (knee), DL Jihad Ward (knee)

Limited participant: CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Justin Layne (concussion)

Full participant: N/A

