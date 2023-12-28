Giants injury report: 7 players limited in practice

The New York Giants returned to the field on Thursday for their first full practice ahead of a Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams — one day removed from a walkthrough.

The injury report was lengthy to open the week and that trend continued 24 hours later.

While everyone practiced on at least a limited basis, several key players remained limited — seven in total with 13 players listed on the official injury report.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: N/A

Limited participant: CB Detone Banks (shoulder), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), NT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DT A’Shawn Robinson (back), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) P Jamie Gillan (groin/knee), OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

Full participant: RB Saquon Barkley (elbow), OL Ben Bredeson (quad), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), TE Darren Waller (knee)

