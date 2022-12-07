Giants injury report: 7 players do not practice, 4 limited

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for a Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All eyes were on the walking wounded but the team didn’t offer good news in that regard. Safety Xavier McKinney is “doubtful” to return in time and questions remain about cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

However, a few are trending in the right direction.

The Giants’ Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Shane Lemieux (toe), DE Leonard Williams (neck), OL Mark Glowinski (rest), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest), S Julian Love (rest)

Limited participant: CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), WR Richie James Jr. (knee), DB Nick McCloud (hamstring), DL Henry Mondeaux (knee)

Full participant: WR Kenny Golladay (illness)

