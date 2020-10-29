Giants injury report: 7 players do not practice, 4 limited

The New York Giants were back on the practice field Thursday as preparations got underway for a Week 8 game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But it certainly wasn’t smooth sailing for Joe Judge & Co.

Just prior to midnight on Wednesday, Judge was informed that guard Will Hernandez had tested positive for COVID-19. The guard immediately self-isolated and contract tracing began. As a result, all but four offensive linemen were told to stay home on Thursday.

Additionally, an unnamed practice squad player was also told to isolate, while assistant coaches Bret Bielema and Jerome Henderson were sent home.

Back on the field, the Giants had quite the limited roster. In addition to those isolating, running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) appeared to be working on the side.

In positive news, cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck) and safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder) shed the red non-contact jerseys they were wearing on Wednesday.

Below is the official injury report:

Did not participate: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), OL Will Hernandez (COVID-19), OL Andrew Thomas, OL Nick Gates, OL Cam Fleming, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Spencer Pulley

Limited participant: CB Darnay Holmes (neck), S Adrian Colbert (shoulder), WR C.J. Board (concussion, non-contact), WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe)

Full participant: N/A

Related