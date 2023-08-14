Giants injury update: D.J. Davidson activated from PUP

Prior to practice on Monday, New York Giants defensive lineman D.J. Davidson passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Davidson joins a suddenly deep group of interior defensive linemen, including rookie Jordon Riley, who played well in his NFL preseason debut.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) remain on PUP with no timetable for return, although general manager Joe Schoen previously implied that Robinson could be activated this week.

The news on wide receiver Collin Johnson, who suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions, was also somewhat positive. His issue does not appear to be long-term.

“I don’t think it’s long-term, but I’m not a doctor, either,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.

Johnson will not practice on Monday but right tackle Evan Neal (concussion) will take a step forward. He will participate in the non-contact portion of practice as he works his way back. However, Neal remains in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Devery Hamilton (leg) and Tyre Phillips (unknown), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), linebacker Cam Crown (unknown), defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (triceps), and defensive back Nick McCloud (stomach) will not practice.

Finally, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (abdominal) will practice after leaving Friday night’s preseason game against the Lions early. Nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) will also practice.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire