Giants inform WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo that they will be released

Golden Tate runs ball against Rams

An important offseason for the Giants now appears to be in motion.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms that the Giants have informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo that they are being released.

By releasing Tate, the Giants will save $6.1 million in cap space for 2021, while Mayo’s release saves Big Blue another $2.3 million. Per Vacchiano, the Giants are now around $8.4 million (the total of these two moves) under the salary cap floor of $180 million, though the official cap number has not been set by the league.

Tate originally signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2019 season, a move that came in wake of New York trading fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The 32-year-old ends his Giants tenure after an inconsistent 23-game span. The Notre Dame product caught 84 passes in a Giants uniform for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns.

After his 676-yard season in 2019, his production dropped off in 2020 to 35 catches for 388 yards, prompting Tate to call out the team for not using him enough. He was later sent home by head coach Joe Judge due to his very public pleading for more targets during a Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayo, meanwhile, was originally signed by the Giants in September 2019 and later signed a three-year extension with the Giants in March 2020.

The Texas State product started 13 games for the Giants in 2019, making 82 combined tackles. In 2020, he was hampered by a torn meniscus that forced him to miss time early in the season, and ended up starting just two of the 11 games he played.

Neither of these cuts should come as much of a surprise, as GM Dave Gettleman and Giants begin a pivotal offseason heading into Year Two under head coach Joe Judge.