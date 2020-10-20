Giants inch forward in latest USA TODAY power rankings

The New York Giants picked up their first win since Week 16 of last season with a 20-19 victory over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, which was also the first win of Joe Judge’s head coaching career.

Not only did the victory catapult the Giants out of the NFC East basement, it moved them up a few notches in the latest USA TODAY power rankings.

30. Giants (31): Though they’re (arguably) the most talented team in – OK, near – New York City, G-Men are outgunned pretty much ever week. But congrats to rookie coach Joe Judge and his troops, who unfailingly compete and saw their effort pay off Sunday.

The Giants may not be a good football team (right now), but at least they are receiving well-deserved recognition for their continued fight under Judge.

Meanwhile, Davis has Washington slipping one spot to No. 31 overall, the Dallas Cowboys falling four spots to No. 28 overall and the Philadelphia Eagles falling four spots to No. 23 overall.

Yes, the NFC East is awful.

David also had a shakeup at the top of the power rankings following a Week 6 loss by the Green Bay Packers. It’s now the Seattle Seahawks who own the No. 1 spot overall, while the New York Jets remain dead last at No. 32.

