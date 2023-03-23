Giants impress Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Pro Day: ‘I would love to be in the Big Apple’

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass during Ohio State football s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Football Ceb Osufb Pro Day / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have a glaring need at the wide receiver position and the organization is doing their due diligence to see if they can fill it at this year’s draft.

Nine representatives for the Giants were in attendance at Ohio State on Wednesday for the program’s Pro Day. Aside from possible No. 1 overall pick, quarterback C.J. Stroud wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba was participating and it’s clear the Giants are interested.

In fact, the 21-year-old already met with Giants brass Tuesday night for a get-to-know-you dinner.

“Great dinner, great conversation, great people and great coaches,” Smith-Njigba told reporters after Ohio State’s Pro Day was over. “I feel they are on the come-up. You saw it last year with them making the playoffs and doing their thing. I definitely loved meeting with them, had a great conversation. A great time.”

The nine Giants representatives included GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll. The team had the second-most representatives at the event to see the Ohio State prospects, according to Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

The Giants have the No. 25 overall pick at this year’s draft and could try and snag the Ohio State standout.

After an incredible 2021 season where he caught 95 passes for 1606 yards and nine touchdowns alongside Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Saints wideout Chris Olave, Smith-Njigba had an injury-plagued season in 2022.

A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games where he caught five passes for just 43 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Texas native is hoping he can impress in the pre-draft showcases and did enough in college to garner a coveted first-round selection. And if the Giants come calling for his services, he’ll be more than happy to show what he can do.

“I would love to be in the Big Apple in New York,” he said. “It would be a blessing. A dream come true.”

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.