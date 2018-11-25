Giants ignore Saquon Barkley, proceed to blow big lead in loss to Eagles

Saquon Barkley had a big day on Sunday.

The New York Giants rookie running back tallied 101 yards on the ground, 41 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The problem is that the vast majority of that production came in first half as the Giants opened up a 19-3 lead. When New York’s offense sputtered to three points in the second half of the 25-22 loss to the Eagles, Barkley was nowhere near the ball.

Giants ignore Barkley after halftime

Barkley logged 94 of those rushing yards, 33 of his receiving yards and both touchdowns as the Giants built their first half lead. In the second half, he touched the ball five times for 15 yards.

The game plan led to a listless Giants offense and the Fox broadcast crew speculating if something was physically wrong with Barkley, even though he was lining up in the backfield.

Barkley defers to coaches

There wasn’t. When asked about his lack of touches after the game, Barkley said nothing about an injury, opting to put on his best good-rookie face in deferring to the coaching staff.

Saquon Barkley on his lack of second half action. pic.twitter.com/YQdrvz8uZ2 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 25, 2018





“The offensive coordinator and our head coach are the coach for a reason,” Barkley said. “I know everyone wants to be a coach, and thinks what we should call. They know what they’re doing. And they’re putting us in the right positions to win.

“If I carry the ball 20 times. If I carry the ball three times, how many times it takes to win a game, I’m willing to do. We just didn’t finish this game.”

What was the Giants coaching staff thinking?

Except they’re not putting the Giants in the right positions to win.

Story Continues

Opening a 19-3 lead featuring one of the game’s most electrifying players is a good start. But when head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula ignored Barkley in the second half, the Giants offense went stagnant.

Saquon Barkley touched the ball fives times as the Giants tallied 51 yards in the second half of a loss after they built a 19-3 lead featuring their rookie running back. (Getty)

Giants offense goes dark

New York had the ball five times in the second half. Here’s how those possessions went.

-Three plays for -4 yards. Punt.

-Five plays for 2 yards. Punt.

-Three plays for -10 yards. Punt.

-Eight plays for 56 yards. Field goal.

-Three plays for 7 yards. End of game.

If you’re counting, that’s two possessions with negative yardage and two other possessions without a first down for a grand total of 51 yards and three points.

Why draft Barkley if this is the game plan?

The Giants spent the No. 2 pick in the draft on Barkley, a controversial decision as the team has yet to address the future of their quarterback position.

There’s no denying Barkley’s talent. Through 11 games, he’s logged 829 rushing yards, 581 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His talent and production justify the high draft pick.

But if the Giants coaching staff refuses to use him in high-leverage situations, then what’s the point?

Related NFL video on Yahoo Sports

