Giants' Hunter Pence describes how good Willie Mays is at trash-talking

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Deion Sanders, John McEnroe, Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant all have one thing in common -- well two. They are some of the all-time greats in their respective sports and they know how to undress you with their words.

That correlation between Hall of Fame talent and generational trash talker apparently extends to the diamond as well. Willie Mays is one of the greatest center fielders in baseball history, patrolling the outfield for the New York Giants from 1951-57 and then the San Francisco Giants from 1958-72. The Say Hey Kid's talents didn't just cover hitting home runs and making over-the-shoulder catches.

He's also quite adept at talking smack according to Hunter Pence.

"Willie Mays always gives me advice," Pence said Tuesday on his Instagram Live. "He's a good trash talker. Like, 'How many home runs you hit last year?' And you're just like, 'Not as many as you hit Willie.' It's so cool getting to see Willie."

Even at the age of 88, Mays still is out there letting the current Giants have it. When you hit 660 career home runs you can say what you want.

Pence also noted how fun World Series at-bats are.

"Let's make some of that happen," Pence said, hoping the Giants can have some even-year magic in 2020.

With the MLB season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pence and the rest of the Giants are busy practicing social distancing and waiting for baseball to make its return whenever that will be.

In the meantime, I think we need Mays to go live on IG and show us these trash-talking skills. Or perhaps, film a PSA to promote the importance of social distancing.

