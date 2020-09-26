Hunter Pence announces retirement in video clip after 14-year career

Hunter Pence announced he is retiring in a video posted on social media on Saturday. Pence, the popular outfielder who spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants, narrated his decision over clips of his career.

Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career when you have to say: I am retiring from baseball.



Forever thankful and Gr8ful. pic.twitter.com/XoYTsLkOlu — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) September 26, 2020

Pence, 37, was designated for assignment by the Giants last month. It ended his second stint with the team.

“Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career where you have to say, ‘I am retiring from baseball,’” Pence said. “I’ve given it everything I possibly can and the game has given back to me tenfold.”

He said he’s looking forward to being a Giants fan.

Pence career highs with Giants

San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence swings a bat before a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks , Monday, March 2, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings) More

The right fielder first played for the Giants from 2012-2018, winning World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. He’s a four-time All-Star whose popularity carried over into the non-sports world. He appeared as himself on the show “Fuller House” in 2016 and as a guest on an episode of “Bill Nye Saves the World” in 2017.

He’s the Giants’ 2020 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award after he and his wife, Lexi, started a coffee line, Pineapple Labs, to raise money for charity.

Pence made his MLB debut in 2007 with the Houston Astros, finishing third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. He spent four seasons there, earning his first All-Star nod in ’09.

While with the Giants he earned MVP votes three different times. Over his career he played 1,707 regular season games and 43 postseason ones. He had 1,791 hits, 244 home runs, and 942 RBI.

More from Yahoo Sports: