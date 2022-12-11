Giants humiliated in 48-22 loss to rival Eagles

The New York Giants entered Week 14 as heavy underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles and it immediately became apparent why that was.

Philly out-matched the Giants from the opening whistle to the final whistle, and the discrepancies in personnel were exposed. One roster is filled with Super Bowl-level talent and the other is in need of serious work.

The Eagles bullied the Giants up and down the field for four full quarters and ultimately got to celebrate an NFC Playoff berth on the field at MetLife Stadium.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 7-5-1, last place in the division and on the outside of the playoff hunt looking in.

Final score: Eagles 48, Giants 22

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 7 7 8 22 Eagles 7 17 10 14 48

Keys to the game

The Giants were out-gained 437 to 304.

Philly won the time of possession, 32:30 27:30

The Eagles converted 6 of 11 on third down and 1 of 1 on fourth down (Giants were 4/13 and 2/3).

The Giants were penalized five times for 34 yards.

The Eagles recorded 12 QB hits and 7.0 sacks.

It was over when...

Giants arch nemesis Boston Scott fielded a kickoff and returned it 66 yards to the New York 35-yard line with just under 3:00 remaining in the second quarter.

The Giants had just scored to bring the game within 21-7, showing their first signs of life, but the kick return was back-breaking. The Eagles took advantage, punching in a field goal to extend their lead to 24-7 at halftime.

With Philly getting the ball to start the second half, the deck had been completely stacked against the Giants. There was no chance at a comeback.

Players of the game

QB Daniel Jones (195 total yards, 2 TD)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (4 rec., 38 yards, 1 TD, 2-point conversion)

LB Azeez Ojulari (4 tackles, 3 solo, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits, 2.0 sacks)

Injuries

Tight end Daniel Bellinger took a big hit late in the second quarter and immediately appeared to be in pain. He did not take the field as the Giants returned after halftime and was later listed as questionable. He was later downgraded to out.

Linebacker Micah McFadden went down late in the third quarter and couldn’t get back to his feet initially. Trainers looked at his left leg and he eventually limped off the field. He was listed as questionable to return with ankle and neck injuries.

Wide receiver Richie James Jr. took a big helmet-to-helmet hit on a touchdown catch with seconds to go in the fourth quarter. He left the field and was clearly shaken up.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 18 at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland. Kickoff is 8:20 pm ET.

