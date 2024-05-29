Giants hosting veteran DB Joshua Kalu for a workout

The New York Giants are bringing defensive back Joshua Kalu in for a workout, reports insider Aaron Wilson.

Kalu, a 6-foot, 200-pound undrafted defensive back out of Nebraska back in 2018, played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, was in the Giants’ training camp in 2021 but missed the entire season after tearing a pec muscle during the preseason.

Kalu returned to Tennessee in 2022 where he played in 16 games, starting five. He was not signed after the season.

Last season, Kalu did not play in a regular season game, spending time with the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins in camp and on the practice squad.

Kalu’s familiarity with new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen — who was the Titans’ defensive coordinator in 2022 while he was last there — is the likely reason the Giants are showing interest in him this summer.

The 29-year-old would not only add depth in the secondary but bring some pop to the special teams as well.

