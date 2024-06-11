Giants hosting UFL running back Jacob Saylors for a visit

The New York Giants will open their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey but that won’t be their only order of business.

In addition to the two-day camp, the Giants will also visit with UFL running back Jacob Saylors.

Saylors, who initially joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of ETSU in 2023, spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) on November 20 and then waived due to injury on January 2.

After being waived by the Falcons, Saylors signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of a newly-merged UFL (XFL, USFL).

In nine games this season, Saylors rushed for 461 yards, second-most in the league, and scored five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He added 23 receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Saylors split carries with and ultimately out-performed former Giants running back Wayne Gallman en route to being named to the 2024 All-UFL Team.

Following the retirement of tight end Darren Waller, the Giants have one open spot on their 90-man roster.

