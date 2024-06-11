Giants hosting Tre Herndon, others for tryouts

With news of the recent retirement of starting tight end Darren Waller, the New York Giants are trying out several veterans at minicamp this week along with several other veterans at other positions.

Head coach Brian Daboll said the team is always trying to improve the roster and have the luxury of some additional cap space with Waller off the roster.

The Giants already have a full tight end room but there is always room for more. Noah Togiai, who was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2017, has played in eight NFL games. Former Mississippi State Bulldog Geor’quarius Spivey is also getting a tryout.

Tre Herndon III, a cornerback with 83 games of experience (34 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars, will also get a tryout as will 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Kellen Diesch.

In addition to those tryouts, UFL running back Jacob Saylors is in East Rutherford for a visit.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire