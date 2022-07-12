Giants hosting Jets for joint training camp practice

The New York Giants will host a joint practice with the New York Jets at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, August 25 – three days before the two teams meet in the preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants released their training camp dates and times on Monday which will feature 11 practices open to the public at their headquarters at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The first practice session open to the public will take place on Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

Some key #Giants dates this summer: Tuesday, July 26: All players report Wednesday, July 27: First practice at 10 am Friday, Aug. 5: Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium Thursday, Aug. 25: Joint practice with Jets at Quest Diagnostics Training Center — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 11, 2022

From the Giants:

“We are thankful to be able to welcome our fans back to training camp,” Giants president John Mara said. “We have missed having them at training camp the past couple years. Our players, coaches and staff love the energy our fans bring throughout camp. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with the fans and show our appreciation for their support.” The Giants will also host their second annual Giants Fan Fest, presented by Wendy’s, at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 5th at 6:00 p.m. Free and open to the public, the Giants Fan Fest will feature a Blue & White intrasquad scrimmage, autographs by Giants Legends, and a fireworks show. “Last season we welcomed our loyal fans back to MetLife Stadium with Giants Fan Fest, and the response was overwhelming,” Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said. “This year we’re aiming to make Fan Fest bigger and better as we officially kick off a new era of Giants football.”

The Giants will break camp on Tuesday, August 9 with Sunday, August 14 being the last practice open to the public.

For more information on how to attend in person, go to Giants.com/TrainingCamp.

