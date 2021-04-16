Giants hosting free agent Jason McCourty

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Jason McCourty with Patriots close crop
Jason McCourty with Patriots close crop

The Giants are hosting free agent CB Jason McCourty, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, the two sides have been talking for a while about a possible role at some point.

McCourty, a 33-year-old native New Yorker, has spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots after also playing for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans during an NFL career that began in 2009.

He played all 16 games last season for the Patriots (starting 11), with three passes defended and 42 total tackles.

The Giants do not have much cap space left (a shade under $5 million) and are set up pretty well in the secondary, where Adoree' Jackson and James Bradberry are expected to be the starters at corner.

Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, and Isaac Yiadom are expected to be among the Giants' depth options at corner.

