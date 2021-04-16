Giants hosting free agent DB Jason McCourty for a visit

Pat Ragazzo
·1 min read
The New York Giants are hosting cornerback Jason McCourty for a visit on Friday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the two sides are exploring a potential deal in the near future.

McCourty is the twin brother of New England Patriots All-Pro defensive back Devin McCourty — where they’ve spent the last three seasons together in Foxboro. McCourty also helped the Patriots capture Super Bowl LIII back in 2018, starting 12 games that year.

The 33-year-old has some familiarity on the coaching staff as well, as he played under current Giants head coach Joe Judge from 2018-19 in New England.

McCourty spent his collegiate days at Rutgers University in New Jersey, where he still owns a home. He would be the latest Rutgers alumnus and former Tennessee Titans and Patriots player to join the Giants secondary alongside Logan Ryan and Adoree Jackson.

McCourty started 11 games for the Patriots last season recording 42 tackles and three passes defensed. Overall, McCourty has started 137 games in his 13-year NFL career, intercepting 18 passes and racking up 723 tackles.

The native of Nyack, New York would be another solid veteran pickup for Patrick Graham’s defense and can backup James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson as a depth piece at the outside cornerback position.

