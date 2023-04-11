Giants will host three top wide receiver prospects this week

The New York Giants will meet this week with three of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft — USC’s Jordan Addison, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, and Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.

After visiting the #Patriots and the #Ravens last week, #USC WR Jordan Addison, in contention to be the first receiver off the board, has another busy week. He’s visiting the #Vikings, then he has the #Giants and #Bills. He’s @MoveTheSticks’ 13th overall prospect. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2023

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is headed to New York for a Wednesday visit with the #Giants, per source. Hyatt is a potential first-round pick, and NYG owns No. 25 overall. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

Both players are projected to be first-round selections in two weeks in Kansas City at the 2023 NFL draft.

The Giants have the 25th overall selection and are in the market for a high-end, dynamic deep threat to stretch the field. All three players could fit that bill but the issue is they are all being heavily vetted by many other teams around the league and could be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson took their "30" visits to the Giants on the same day last April. Get sense NYG see value in matching up positions if they can. Zay Flowers and Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt are both scheduled to be in East Rutherford on Wednesday, per sources. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 11, 2023

This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen has beefed up the Giants’ receiving corps, re-signing Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, trading for tight end Darren Waller, and adding wideouts Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith via free agency.

That is in addition to a roster that already consists of wideouts Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and Collin Johnson, as well as tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire