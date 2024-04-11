Giants to host RB Trey Benson on top 30 visit

The New York Giants will be seeking to supplement Devin Singletary with a rookie in their effort to replace Saquon Barkley this year.

They will be hosting Florida State’s Trey Benson in one of their top 30 pre-draft visits.

Benson is a 6-foot-1, 223-pound prospect who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Combine.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department describes Benson as such:

Trey Benson is a violent runner with all the explosive potential you want out of an RB1…Benson has a sturdy frame and isn’t afraid to weaponize it. He is an aggressive, relentless runner who easily shakes off arm tackles and doesn’t often go down on first contact. He’s the type of runner who always falls forward and tends to require more than one tackler to shut him down.

Bison will no doubt be a Day 2 selection. The Giants have the 47th overall selection in Round 2 and the 70th overall in Round 3. Benson is not likely to last until the Giants’ next pick after that, which is No. 107.

The Giants currently have Singletary, who has been a productive back for both teams he’s played for (Buffalo and Houston), and second-year back Eric Gray as their top two options.

The addition of Benson could give them a formidable committee at running back, which appears to be their goal.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire