Giants host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (38-16, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-3, 11.40 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 27-27 record overall and a 15-10 record in home games. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia has a 16-8 record on the road and a 38-16 record overall. The Phillies have gone 10-5 in games decided by one run.

Monday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has five doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 14-for-37 with six doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has five home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .315 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 14-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.