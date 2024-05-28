Giants host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (38-17, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-27, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.53 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Giants: Mason Black (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Francisco has a 28-27 record overall and a 16-10 record in home games. Giants hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 38-17 overall and 16-9 in road games. The Phillies have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .334.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has six doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 14-for-38 with six doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .272 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 14-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.