Giants host five veterans on tryout basis at rookie minicamp

The New York Giants are conducting rookie minicamp this weekend at their practice facility in East Rutherford. There are five veterans in the mix of draftees, UDFAs, invitees, and walk-ons.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins, a former Virginia star who spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the first two seasons on the bench and did not take a snap until last year when he played in five games, making one start. He is the brother of former Giants running back Paul Perkins.

Cornerbacks Nigel Warrior and Iman Marshall are also in camp. They both have ties to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Warrior is the son of former All-Pro cornerback Dale Carter. He did not play in 2022 but has spent time with Baltimore and Seattle over the two previous seasons.

Marshall was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He most recently played with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 2022.

Outside linebackers Jonathan Kongbo and Darryl Johnson have been brought in for a tryout as well. Kongbo has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Johnson was a former seven-round pick out of North Carolina A&T by the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He played two seasons in Buffalo before landing in Carolina and Seattle.

