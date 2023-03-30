Giants will host Cam Smith, Zay Flowers on top-30 visits

The New York Giants will soon put the finishing touches on their planned approach to the 2023 NFL draft with pro days and top-30 visits wrapping up.

In the meantime, they will squeeze a few more of those meetings in beginning with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Boston College star WR Zay Flowers will be taking a Top 30 visit with the #Giants, per sources.

Combine formal.

Pro Day Eve dinner.

Now an invite to the swamp.

Both NYG first rounders last year had pre-draft visits.

There will be others – 29 others, in fact. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 29, 2023

The Giants previously met with Flowers over dinner prior to his pro day. He met with the New Orleans Saints on the same day.

Flowers was listed at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds at the NFL combine last month and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. He is expected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

In addition to Flowers, the Giants will also hold a top-30 visit with South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, a potential first-round pick, will be taking a Top 30 visit with the #Giants, per sources. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 29, 2023

Similar to Flowers, the Giants met with Smith over dinner prior to his pro day earlier this month. He, too, is expected to be a first-round pick.

The only other known top-30 visit for the Giants (as of this writing) is with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

