Giants will host Boston College OL Christian Mahogany at local pro day

The New York Giants will host several offensive linemen at their local pro day this coming Thursday. One of them will be Boston College’s Christian Mahogany, a native of Elmwood Park.

Art Staple of USA TODAY was the first to report the news.

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany will visit #NYGiants as part of their local Pro Day on Thursday, per sources.

Mahogany has impressed in pre-draft evaluation. Former Paramus Catholic star from Elmwood Park is likely Day 2 pick and could go early. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 1, 2024

The Giants will also have Holy Cross’ C.J. Hanson in attendance as well.

Mahogany, who is 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds, is a better blocker than a pass protector.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein views Mahogany as an eventual NFL starter.

Big and powerful but lacking the leverage and body control needed to play a more consistent brand of football. Mahogany’s early tape was very problematic due to shoddy footwork caused by a poor stance, but he made a midseason self-correction that led to better tape later in the year. He doesn’t have the short-area movements to be a consistent pass protector against NFL sub-packages, but the hand usage and punch are good. Mahogany is a downhill mauler who needs to continue technique work but also needs to play for a team that values the big power players and allows them to do what they do best in the run game. He has a chance to be a backup with upside early in his career.

The Giants continue to tweak their offensive line, determined to get it right. General manager Joe Schoen and co-owner John Mara both said earlier this offseason the offensive line is still very much a priority.

