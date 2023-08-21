Giants hoping rookie class' preseason production is ‘catalyst of things to come'

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants front office was extremely successful in the 2022 NFL Draft, adding a handful of big-time playmakers who helped them make their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Looking at this year’s draft class, so far in camp and preseason action, it looks like they’ve added some more potential top talent. Speaking prior to Big Blue’s practice Monday morning, assistant GM Brandon Brown had nothing but praise for the work the rookies have put in.

“When you look at this draft class, we added explosiveness on the offensive and defensive side,” he said. “These guys all have traits to play on Sunday. It was just a matter of marrying the development from the coaching stuff to having those traits. It’s been a good marriage so far."

Among the rookies showing out has been third-round pick Jalin Hyatt.

The Giants traded up for the talented wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee, and so far, he’s looking to potentially be one of the biggest steals of the draft. Known mainly for his game-changing speed, Hyatt has been showcasing that and so much more early on with Big Blue.

“What he’s doing for us, he has more talent in his body than the role he was asked to play at Tennessee,” Brown said. “The upside is there. You see him making extra-effort blocks down field in practice, that just adds to who he is. We’re excited for him.”

Brown went on to discuss sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III and seventh rounder Jordon Riley, both of whom have also been turning heads with their impressive play in training camp and preseason action.

The Old Dominion product, Hawkins, has quickly risen up the depth chart and is looking more and more likely to be the starting CB2 opposite fellow rookie Deonte Banks in Wink Martindale’s defense come Week 1.

Riley, who played his senior season at Oregon, has been showing the impact he can make against the run in the middle of Big Blue’s defense. He recorded three tackles in Friday’s game against the Panthers, including one for a loss.

The upside for both is immense, and Brown is hoping it’s a sign of positive things to come down the road.

“Tre doesn’t just like ball, he loves ball,” he said. “You look at where he is in training camp, nothing has been too big for him. Every time there’s been a platform he’s answered the bell.

“You can’t replicate Jordan’s size,” Brown said. “This guy fits our brand of ball, it’s on us to bridge that gap with the coaching and development. Every time we’ve set a benchmark in front of him, he’s met it.

"There’s been some early success but the book isn’t written yet, it’s a good start right now.... We’re hoping the production that you’re seeing in the preseason can be a catalyst of things to come in the future."