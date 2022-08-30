Giants ‘hopeful’ WR Kadarius Toney will be ready for Week 1

The New York Giants will be without left guard Shane Lemieux in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, and may also be without edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

One player they are hoping to have back however, is second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney, who dealt with injuries throughout his rookie season, has been limited this summer with knee and hamstring issues. They’ve kept him out during many team drills and left him sidelined in the preseason finale against the New York Jets.

“He wasn’t ready to go. Nope,” head coach Brian Daboll said when asked why Toney didn’t play.

But with roughly two weeks between the Jets game and the Titans game, Daboll and the Giants are hopeful Toney rebounds and is able to play.

“I’m hopeful. We’ll just take it one day at a time. He’s been getting better,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “I think he’s getting close, so I’m hopeful.”

With Kenny Golladay off to a slow and inconsistent start, Sterling Shepard only recently returning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson seeing little action throughout the preseason, the Giants could certainly use Toney back out on the field.

Unfortunately for quarterback Daniel Jones, he’s developed no chemistry or rapport with his top four wide receiver. Most of his production came paired with the likes of Collin Johnson, who is now on IR, Alex Bachman, David Sills and Richie James Jr.

Giants top 4 WR on the depth chart in preseason Kenny Golladay 1 catch 6 yards

Wan’Dale Robinson 4 catches 1 yard

Kadarius Toney DNP

Sterling Shepard DNP — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 29, 2022

As functional as the Giants’ offense appeared throughout the preseason, they will turn to their least productive wide receivers of the summer beginning with a game against the Titans on September 11.

