Giants hope second-half fight vs. Bears sparks early-season turnaround

While the Giants lost two key players on offense, head coach Joe Judge saw a reason to take glean positives from Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. Despite falling in a 17-13 final to the Bears, which saw the Giants lose more than just a game, Judge was honest.

"I'm very proud of the way our team fought," Judge said. "I'm very proud of the way that they finished the game in the second half, our defense not going out there and giving up any points, our offense going out there and moving the ball down the field and taking advantage of the situations.

"I thought the two-minute drive at the end was very telling of what we had. And then, at the end with the f---king penalty ... obviously, that's something that we've got to clean up and we can't shoot ourselves in the foot."

After the Bears (2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime, the Giants (0-2) chipped away with a lively second half. Kicker Graham Gano's field goals from 39 and 37 yards kept the Giants playing a game of catch up into the final drive, which ended after 14 plays in an offensive-pass-interference penalty on wide receiver Golden Tate at the goal line and sealed a tough loss.

The Giants also saw running back Saquon Barkley (right knee) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (left toe) leave the game due to respective injuries. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 25 of 40 passes (62.5 percent) for 241 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception, taking four sacks.

"Certainly a tough break for us there today," Jones said. "But I know those guys will battle and they'll attack the challenge, and we're excited to support them and we'll have guys step up. So whatever the situation is, we'll attack it and respond as a team."

The Giants return home in Week 3 with the San Francisco 49ers, another early-season task. Facing an 0-2 hole with the statuses of Barkley and Shepard in question, the Giants hope to stop the bleeding.

"We just stopped beating ourselves," said running back Dion Lewis, who replaced Barkley with 10 carries for 20 yards (2.0 average) and one touchdown, plus four receptions for 36 yards (9.0 average). "In the first half, we were beating ourselves. We weren't making the plays that we needed to make and everybody just stayed together in the second half, kept pushing, kept fighting and just all the work we put in.

"... So I think we've just got to look forward to what's to come, build off that second half and learn from the first-half mistakes. So I think we need to have a great week of preparation going in and try to clean some things up."