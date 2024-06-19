How Giants will honor Willie Mays with this uniform addition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants will continue to honor Willie Mays any and every way they possibly can, and the latest addition to their uniforms will pay a small tribute to his massive and lasting impact.

The team revealed Wednesday morning that an orange and black "Mays 24" patch will be worn for San Francisco's rubber match against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field -- and likely for the remainder of the 2024 MLB season.

In honor of Willie pic.twitter.com/WuCEjhVyVV — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

Mays, widely regarded as the greatest baseball player of all time, died peacefully Tuesday at the age of 93.

Known and loved as "The Say Hey Kid," Mays was a 24-time MLB All-Star and two-time NL MVP who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

While many will hold fond memories of Mays close to their hearts, Giants players and coaches literally will do just that with a small emblem atop the left side of their chest to honor the legacy of the baseball icon.

