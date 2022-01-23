Giants will hold in-person interview with Dan Quinn on Monday

The New York Giants have completed head coaching interviews with Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier over the previous two days. On Monday, their hunt will continue.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that the Giants will meet with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in East Rutherford.

The face-to-face meeting with Quinn represents the first in-person head coaching interview for the Giants to date.

Although the Giants have already met with Daboll and Frazier, Quinn was actually the first prospective candidate the team reached out to. Even prior to officially hiring Joe Schoen as general manager, New York had requested an interview with Quinn.

The 51-year-old Quinn most famously served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons during their Super Bowl meltdown against New England. However, he’s also held roles for the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

At the college level, Quinn served as defensive coordinator at Hofstra and Florida, among other jobs.

As Falcons head coach, Quinn compiled a 43-42 regular season record and 3-2 playoff record. He was fired following an 0-5 start in 2020.

