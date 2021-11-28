Giants hold off mistake-prone Eagles as Jalen Hurts throws three interceptions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – It was ugly in every way possible for the Eagles on offense.

Jalen Hurts had thrown three interceptions, including one at the end of the first half from the Giants' 1 yard line. Center Jason Kelce had left with a knee injury in the first quarter before returning in the third.

And the Eagles committed a holding penalty to negate one touchdown and missed on a fourth-down conversion early in the second half.

But twice, they still had a chance to win in the final minutes before coming up empty each time in their 13-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Boston Scott squandered the first chance with a fumble with 1:34 remaining. The Eagles got the ball back, however, and reached the Giants' 27 with 37 seconds left. Hurts threw incomplete four times.

The final time, Hurts tried for Jalen Reagor at the goal line. But it was broken up.

New York Giants defenders celebrate as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, bottom, reacts after dropping a potential game-winning touchdown with seconds left in the game.

DeVonta Smith appeared to have a step on his defender in the end zone. Hurts didn't see him. Smith stormed off the field while Hurts grabbed his helmet in disgust.

The Eagles (5-7) missed a chance to reach .500 for the first time since losing in Week 3.

The Eagles only have themselves to blame.

Twice in the first half, they gotten at least to the Giants' 20 yard line and came away without any points.

The first time, the Eagles faced a 3rd-and-5. Hurts tried throwing over the middle to Quez Watkins, but he led him too far and Darnay Holmes intercepted him at the Giants' 9.

The Eagles had a chance for a halftime lead, with a first down at the Giants' 2 with 20 seconds left.

But on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 with 8 seconds left, Hurts was flushed from the pocket. As he ran to his right, he tried throwing for Boston Scott in the end zone rather than throwing the ball away to set up a field goal.

Tae Crowder intercepted the pass as the first half ended with the Eagles trailing 3-0.

Hurts' third interception came in the third quarter as he tried throwing deep to Jalen Reagor from the Eagles' 9. Xavier McKinney picked it off at the Giants' 46.

Story continues

The Eagles were down 10-0 when they finally scored 5 seconds into the fourth quarter on Boston Scott's 1-yard run.

The Giants eventually answered with a field goal with 2:54 left, setting up the Eagles' final chance.

In all, Hurts completed just 14 of 31 passes for 129 yards and the three interceptions.

The running game, which had averaged 217.5 yards per game over the last four games, finished with 208 yards.

But the Eagles had just 15 yards rushing when they got the ball back at their 7 with 6:12 left in the first half.

That's when the Eagles started running the ball effectively. Hurts had an 18-yard run to take the ball to the Giants' 21 with 53 seconds left.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Hurts led the Eagles with 77 yards, while Sanders and Scott, who has owned the Giants, finished with 64 yards each.

Coming into the game, Scott had 222 yards rushing and 210 yards receiving in four career games against the Giants. That's an average of 108 yards from scrimmage in each game.

Scott has played in 40 career games. The rushing yards in four games against the Giants makes up 26% of his career total of 840 yards. And the receiving yards makes up just under 50% of his career total of 452 receiving yards.

"When you play against the same teams and they can't stop you, you have to feel confident," Sanders said last week about Scott. "I hope the Giants are ready for Boston Scott."

Eagles keep making mistakes

The Eagles began the second half much like they ended the first, with mistakes galore on offense.

Miles Sanders had a 27-yard run on the first play of the half, getting the ball to the Giants' 48. But on 3rd-and-2, Hurts tried for a quick slant that was broken up. But Hurts then signaled for the punt team to go back to the sideline. He tried the same pass on fourth down, and that, too, was incomplete.

The Giants took over and scored for a 10-0 lead.

Then Hurts tried throwing deep for Jalen Reagor from the Giants' 9. Reagor had gotten behind his defender, but Hurts underthrew him and it was intercepted by Xavier McKinney.

That was Hurts' third interception of the game.

Jason Kelce leaves, returns

Kelce was hurt midway through the first quarter when Hurts rolled to his left and threw incomplete. Kelce went into the medical tent, then came out and tried testing it on the sidelines.

After about a minute, he jogged gingerly into the locker room.

Kelce returned in the third quarter, but right guard Jack Driscoll left shortly thereafter and didn't return.

Nate Herbig, who had replace Kelce until his return, then came in for Driscoll.

Herbig had a tough time replacing Kelce. He had two holding penalties in the second quarter. The second one negated Scott's 21-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half.

Kelce is the only one of the five offensive linemen to play in every game this season. He started his 117th consecutive game Sunday, most among active centers.

Kelce returned in the third quarter.

A bigger role for Gainwell?

Jordan Howard, as expected, missed the game with a knee injury. Howard has 274 yards on 51 carries in the last four games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

But Kenny Gainwell didn't get a chance until the final minute of the game, catching three passes.

Gainwell got off to a good start this season. But he has played sparingly since losing a fumble against Las Vegas on Oct. 24. He had just two carries against the Chargers (Nov. 7) and Broncos (Nov. 14) before sitting out against the Saints last week.

"We still have high hopes for him and we still think very highly of him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said about Gainwell. "He's still here to have a niche on this team, especially with his receiving ability. We just haven't used it a lot these last couple weeks."

The Eagles' other inactives were QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent, CB Tay Gowan, CB Mac McCain and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

The Giants won't have their top two receivers in rookie Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard. Toney has 392 yards receiving and Shepard has 324.

They will have running back Saquon Barkley, however. Barkley was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New York Giants beat Philadelphia Eagles; Jalen Hurts throws 3 INTs